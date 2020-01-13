× Record high temperature in Harrisburg set on Sunday morning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A new record high temperature for Harrisburg on January 12 was set early Sunday morning.

At 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, the temperature was 69 degrees in Harrisburg, smashing the old record of 65 degrees that was set back in 2017.

The average high temperature for the 12th of January is 37 degrees, while the average low is 23 degrees.

That means that the record high temperature on Sunday was 40 degrees above average morning temperatures, and nearly 30 degrees above the average high for the afternoon.

However, the temperatures dipped back towards norms on Sunday night into Monday morning.

