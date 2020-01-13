× See who won at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Hollywood gathered Sunday night to celebrate the best in television and film at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs returned as host of the event and made sure to keep the crowd laughing.

Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award, while Kristen Bell, who was honored with the #SeeHer Award, moved the audience with an inspiring speech.

“My immediate reaction is always to answer with words like ‘strong’ and ‘brave’ and ‘powerful,’ but if I’m being honest, to me, being a woman is not about being brave or being strong or being powerful. It’s not about being anything specific,” Bell said. “It’s just about giving yourself permission to be the things that you already are, which seems very easy, but it is not. Because women have been conditioned to fit into boxes; usually tiny, pretty, sparkly boxes with bows on the them.”

The night’s top prize for best picture went to “Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.”

For a full list of the winners see below.

FILM

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (WINNER)

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (WINNER)

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Bombshell

The Irishman (WINNER)

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite (WINNER – TIE)

Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER – TIE)

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Farewell — Lulu Wang

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino (WINNER)

Parasite — Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Joker — Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Little Women — Greta Gerwig (WINNER)

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ford v Ferrari — Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman — Rodrigo Prieto

Joker — Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse — Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Robert Richardson

1917 — Roger Deaki (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Downton Abbey — Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell

The Irishman — Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Joker — Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Little Women — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh (WINNER)

Parasite — Lee Ha Jun

1917 — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

BEST EDITING

The Irishman — Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Fred Raskin

Parasite — Yang Jinmo

Uncut Gems — Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie

1917 — Lee Smith (WINNER)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Dolemite Is My Name — Ruth E. Carter (WINNER)

Downton Abbey — Anna Robbins

The Irishman — Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Little Women — Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Arianne Phillips

Rocketman — Julian Day

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell (WINNER)

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

BEST ACTION MOVIE

1917

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us (WINNER)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite (WINNER)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” — Wild Rose (WINNER – TIE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” — Rocketman (WINNER – TIE)

“I’m Standing With You” — Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” — Frozen II

“Speechless” — Aladdin

“Spirit” — The Lion King

“Stand Up” — Harriet

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels — Us

Alexandre Desplat — Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir — Joker (WINNER)

Randy Newman — Marriage Story

Thomas Newman — 1917

Robbie Robertson — The Irishman

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

David Makes Man

Game of Thrones

The Good Fight

Pose

Succession (WINNER)

This Is Us

Watchmen

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown,This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Paul Giamatti, Billions

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman,The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Regina King, Watchmen (WINNER)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Sarah Snook, Succession

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Asante Blackk, This Is Us

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (WINNER)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Jean Smart, Watchmen (WINNER)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Barry

Fleabag (WINNER)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mom

One Day at a Time

PEN15

Schitt’s Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Walton Goggins, The Unicorn

Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself

Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nico Santos, Superstore

Andrew Scott, Fleabag (WINNER)

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

When They See Us (WINNER)

Years and Years

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (WINNER)

Guava Island

Native Son

Patsy & Loretta

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (WINNER)

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Noah Wyle, The Red Line

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Anne Hathaway, Modern Love

Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta

Joey King, The Act

Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdo (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

George Clooney, Catch-22

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Jesse Plemons, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (WINNER)

Russell Tovey, Years and Years

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (WINNER)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emma Thompson, Years and Years

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman (WINNER)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Simpsons

Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Late Night with Seth Meyers (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Amy Schumer: Growing

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (WINNER)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)