Slightly cooler through Tuesday, then brief warm up mid-week before the real cold arrives this weekend!

COOL AND DREARY TUESDAY: Temperatures on Tuesday are likely going to be just as chilly as today, if not a few degrees cooler. High pressure parked to our north will continue to usher in easterly winds, pulling off moisture and cooler air off of the Atlantic. Then, we also have a coastal low to our south streaming moisture and that will only continue to develop cloud cover that will limit daytime heating. It is important to keep in mind, temperatures are significantly colder than where we were this weekend, but we are still well above average for this time of year. Even highs in the mid to upper 40s are about 10 degrees warmer than where we should be at. Get ready for a big cool-down by the end of the week, and especially as we head into next week!

COLD BY FRIDAY: Compared to the upper 60s to 70s we had this weekend, today definitely felt a lot colder. By the end of the week though, we could be dealing

with temperatures below average! A strong area of high pressure will position itself to our north Thursday heading into Friday. This high will tap into a pool of significantly colder air and northerly to northeasterly flow will allow that air to rush our way. High on Friday are likely to only top out in the mid 30s. Snow arrives overnight Friday into early Saturday as temperatures are likely to be in the 20s. Temperatures will try to warm above freezing with some warm air advection, but it is looking like we will see primarily snow and sleet as opposed to freezing rain and plain rain. All winter weather will be coming to an end Sunday night.

BLUSTERY SUNDAY: The coldest air so far this season will be arriving in the wake of the storm system Friday night – Saturday. Temperatures will crash heading into Sunday with highs struggling to break into the 30s. It’s bad enough that temperatures will be that low already, plus we will have to deal with some seriously blustery conditions. Winds will likely be between 15-25 mph sustained, with gusts over 30 mph likely. This will knock back out wind chills into the teens and potentially even single digits! It’s been a mild winter so far, and we are overdue for this cold air but ready or not — here it comes!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann