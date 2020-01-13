Smallwood and players react to coach’s 600th career win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 -- The Harrisburg basketball sideline would not look the same without the familiar walk of coach Kirk Smallwood. He has seen his fair share of big moments on the basketball court since he took the reigns of the Cougars back in 1993. Since then he has been filling out the line-up and the wins have rolled in and in a very big way. There have been league titles, district championships, and deep post season runs. This past week though coach Smallwood hit a personal milestone, as he secured his 600th win in a victory over Steel-High. You would think that coach would walk just a little taller for at least a few hours after the game or just for just a moment. If you did, you would be thinking wrong.

"What I did was basically put all the uniforms in the bag, took them home and washed them. It really did not do much for me personally, I hope it does more for the program, for the staff and especially for the kids," says Smallwood.

In fact, coach told FOX43 that the kids were more excited for the milestone win than he was. Not a surprise given the family atmosphere that coach has promoted in his time on the bench.

"Everything we do is just a winning culture," says junior guard Davon Lee. "How we practice, how we play, everything is just coming together like, he really knows how to put everyone together with different backgrounds, different personalities, (to) bring them together and win games."

"Since I was little I have always wanted to be a cougar," says John McNeil. "I always had grown up watching him learning from him, and I always wanted to be a cougar. It meant a lot to me, it meant I always had someone I knew I could come to and talk to like a father."

And that is what high school coaching is all about. A coach making a difference, not only in the game but away from the sport in the lives of his athletes.