× State Police: No confirmed reports of ‘kidnapping attempts’ at Adams County stores, despite posts on social media

GETTYSBURG — State Police said Monday that a Facebook post being shared in the Adams County area regarding “kidnapping attempts” at local shopping areas is incorrect.

“While the Pennsylvania State Police always encourages citizens to keep personal safety in mind, and to report suspicious behaviors, there are currently no confirmed reports of attempted kidnappings at these locations in Adams County,” State Police said in a press release. “If any incident of this kind would occur, the Pennsylvania State Police would inform the public and the media immediately.

“If anyone has witnessed a crime or suspicious behavior, we encourage you to contact your local police department.”