Sunday Sitdown with Kasey Kahne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY -- It's not a rarity to see former and current NASCAR drivers racing some of the local dirt tracks. Still, a little over a month away, if the weather cooperates, from dropping the green flag on the 2020 season.

But, before the green flag flies, hundreds flocked to Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown for a Masquerade Gala; benefiting the Greg Hodnett Foundation. Former NASCAR driver and current sprint car driver and owner, Kasey Kahne, was the special guest to the event.

Kahne won 18 NASCAR Cup races over a 15-years in the top Cup Series. He grew fond of Greg Hodnett early in his racing career and admired his style.

During the 2018 dirt track season, Kahne wrecked at Williams Grove, taking him out of the game for the rest of the season. He allotted he hopes to be back in a sprint car sometime late 2020 and enjoys racing in Pennsylvania.