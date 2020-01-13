× Sylvester Stallone to showcase his artwork in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — Sylvester Stallone will soon be showcasing his artwork in New York City.

The Rocky star is pairing with New York gallerist Georges Bergès to make it possible, according to DailyMailTV.

Last week, Stallone, 73, met with Bergès at his private art studio in Beverly Hills.

Bergès told DailyMailTV that the the solo exhibition will take place in the next few months at the Georges Bergès Gallery in Manhattan’s SoHo district.

Stallone studied art and has been painting since he was eight years old, according to DailyMailTV. Stallone has more than 300 pieces of artwork and they have sold for up to $120,000, per DailyMailTV.

He has previously exhibited in France, Switzerland and Russia, to name a few.

You can check out some of Stallone’s artwork here.