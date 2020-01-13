How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Teenager charged for attempted armed robbery of Waffle House, police say

Posted 7:00 PM, January 13, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a teenager for the attempted armed robbery of a Waffle House.

Anthony Orsi, 17, entered the business on Lincoln Highway, East Lampeter Township just after 12 a.m. Thursday and allegedly pointed a handgun at employees.

Police said employees screamed as a result which led to Orsi fleeing on foot.

He was arrested Friday, a day after the incident.

Orsi has been charged as an adult with robbery and simple assault, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.