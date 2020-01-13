× Teenager charged for attempted armed robbery of Waffle House, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a teenager for the attempted armed robbery of a Waffle House.

Anthony Orsi, 17, entered the business on Lincoln Highway, East Lampeter Township just after 12 a.m. Thursday and allegedly pointed a handgun at employees.

Police said employees screamed as a result which led to Orsi fleeing on foot.

He was arrested Friday, a day after the incident.

Orsi has been charged as an adult with robbery and simple assault, court documents show.