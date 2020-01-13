‘Unprofessional and disrespectful’: Customers react to allegations against Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A state oversight board has filed a lengthy complaint against a Lancaster County funeral home.

Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, with its main location in Manor Township and a branch establishment in Lancaster, boasts it is “here to serve families with dignity and reverence, regardless of expenditure,” according to its website.

The 30-count complaint, though, alleges otherwise. It states the funeral home did not embalm a man’s remains and left them out for days, it did not return cremated remains to families, the owner signed a document as a client, the funeral home gave one woman an empty urn, among other serious accusations.

Monday morning, FOX43 showed up to the funeral home in Manor Township. FOX43’s Grace Griffaton wanted to talk to owner Andrew Scheid. While on the property, FOX43 met a man named Clyde Snyder who said he delivers bodies to the funeral home. Snyder said he can’t get a hold of Scheid either.

“It’s a mess,” Snyder said. “Just what I’m hearing. He [the owner] is nowhere to make a statement on it. We’re all dropping out, I guess.”

Snyder says he is looking for a new part-time gig at a different funeral home as some past customers share their experiences.

“We just got a box that they claim are his ashes on Thursday,” explained Ryan Stauffer of York County.

That is nearly two years after Ryan Stauffer and his wife Clara say they said goodbye to their step father.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories about other people getting a box with nothing in it,” added Stauffer. “This has stuff in it, but to me and my wife, they look like gravel. For all we know, they could have given us a dead dog.”

“Unprofessional, disrespectful,” said Lakan Oberholtzer of York County when asked about the funeral home.

Oberholtzer says a necklace is not the one she ordered for her father who passed away in the fall. Oberholtzer also claims a memory box she ordered was not supposed to be glued shut. Upon opening it, she found her father’s ashes in a plastic bag. Oberholtzer says she cannot get a call back from the funeral home either.

“We’re already trying to deal with the loss of my dad, other families dealing with the loss of a loved one, and we have to put up with this. It’s like I can’t even grieve how I’m supposed to,” explained Oberholtzer.

Stauffer says he wants to spare other families the same pain.

“Never go to that funeral parlor because they will deal with heartaches and heartbreaks and everything than anywhere else,” said Stauffer.

Scheid has until January 18th to respond to the allegations. He risks a penalty of up to $10,000 dollars for each violation, the costs of an investigation, as well as the possibility of losing his funeral director’s license.

FOX43 also called the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office in regards to complaints against the funeral home. A spokesperson says it received 9 complaints against the funeral home in the last year as well.

Scheid’s license was originally issued in 1995. According to the complaint, it’s good through February 1, 2020.

FOX43 reached out to the state’s board of funeral directors for comment through email and by phone; they have not yet answered the request.

Update: 3:26 p.m.: FOX43 speaks to a customer of Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home