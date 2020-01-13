York County changes special election voting locations for residents in East Manchester Twp., Lewisberry Borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County has changed voting locations for residents in East Manchester Township and Lewisberry Borough ahead of Tuesday’s special election.

Voters in East Manchester Township will now vote at Northeastern School District’s administration building: 41 Harding Street, Manchester, PA. They previously voted at Starview United Church of Christ.

Lewisberry Borough voters will cast their ballots at Lewisberry Community Fire Company: 105 West Front Street, Lewisberry, PA. They previously voted at the Lewisberry Park building.

Voters in York, as well as Dauphin and Lebanon counties, will choose between environmental advocate Michael Schroeder, a democrat, and Lebanon County District Attorney David Arnold, a republican, in the race to fill the 48th State Senatorial District formerly held by Mike Folmer.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

