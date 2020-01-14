× $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Weis Market store in York

YORK COUNTY — A $1 million Cash Blowout scratch-off ticket was sold at a Weis Market in York, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

The store, located on 2065 Springwood Road, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Cash Blowout is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million, according to the Lottery.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office .

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.