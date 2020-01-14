5 killed, 10 injured in weekend shootings across Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Another violent weekend in Baltimore. Five people were killed and 10 were injured in shootings throughout the weekend across the city.

Twelve shootings were reported on Saturday alone. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the violence “deeply disturbing” and addressed the public Sunday afternoon.

“Just like we said last week when we made 7 arrests for people wanted for murder, and now we are making sure that they are held accountable, we are continuing to work to do that.” said Harrison.

Monday morning, Mayor Jack Young addressed the rash of violence.

“To the credit of the Baltimore City Police Department they have made some arrests on some of the murders, and that’s to show the public that we are serious about bringing those responsible for those murders to justice.” Mayor Young said.

Three young women were shot in the 700 block of North Patterson Park in East Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police said they believe it started with an argument inside a club. Once the women left, they were stopped at a traffic light when another car started shooting in their direction.

One of the women inside the car later died at the hospital.

The other four deaths happened along Broening Highway, North Hilton Street, Cliftmont Avenue and Bloomingdale Road.

“I’ve been also working with our patrol division to redeploy our resources to include swat, canine and our traffic unit to the affected areas.” Harrison said.

Then three more people were shot on Sunday.

Around 6:21 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of West North Avenue where they found a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim who was seeking treatment. Investigators have not ruled out that the walk-in shooting victim could be connected to the West North Avenue shooting.

Southwest District detectives were called to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.