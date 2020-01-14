60-year-old man reported missing out of Schuylkill County

How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A 60-year-old man has been reported missing out of Schuylkill County, according to State Police.

Troopers received the report Tuesday for Stewart Dreisigacker, who was last seen Saturday.

Dreisigacker has a recent history of medical issues, State Police say. His vehicle was located unattended Tuesday along Goldmine Road in Dauphin County, adjacent to the Lebanon and Schuylkill County lines.

State Police believe Dreisigacker is in the Tower City area of Schuylkill County.

Anyone with information on Dreisigacker’s whereabouts should contact State Police at 717-362-8700.

