Capitals re-sign C Nicklas Backstrom to 5-year, $46 million deal

WASHINGTON– The Capitals have re-signed one the team’s top scorers.

The team announced it has agreed to a 5-year, $46 million deal with C Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom, 32, is in the midst of his thirteenth year of his career with the team.

So far in 39 games, Backstrom has scored 9 goals and added 26 assists, good for 35 points.

Now, he will have the opportunity to finish his career with the Capitals if he’s able to play out his contract.