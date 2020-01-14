WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21:
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrate after backstroke scores the winning goal during the fourth period of Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Capital One Arena on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The Washington Capitals defeated yeh Columbus Blue Jackets to go up 3-2 in the series. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Capitals re-sign C Nicklas Backstrom to 5-year, $46 million deal
WASHINGTON– The Capitals have re-signed one the team’s top scorers.
The team announced it has agreed to a 5-year, $46 million deal with C Nicklas Backstrom.