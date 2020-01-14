How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Capitals re-sign C Nicklas Backstrom to 5-year, $46 million deal

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrate after backstroke scores the winning goal during the fourth period of Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Capital One Arena on Saturday, April 21, 2018. The Washington Capitals defeated yeh Columbus Blue Jackets to go up 3-2 in the series. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Capitals have re-signed one the team’s top scorers.

The team announced it has agreed to a 5-year, $46 million deal with C Nicklas Backstrom.

Backstrom, 32, is in the midst of his thirteenth year of his career with the team.

So far in 39 games, Backstrom has scored 9 goals and added 26 assists, good for 35 points.

Now, he will have the opportunity to finish his career with the Capitals if he’s able to play out his contract.

