Convicted police killer Eric Frein sees appeal denied by U.S. Supreme Court

PENNSYLVANIA-- The country's highest court has rejected the appeal of police killer Eric Frein.

Frein was arguing his right to counsel during questioning was violated.

The U.S. Supreme Court today disagreed, upholding both his conviction and death sentence for the ambush of two state troopers, according to WNEP.

Frein shot and killed Corporal Bryon Dickson and injured Trooper Alex Douglass outside their barracks in Pike County back in 2014.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt through the Poconos before U.S. Marshals caught him in an abandoned airplane hangar.

