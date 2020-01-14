How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

Dealing with respiratory viruses can plague children this time of year

Posted 8:28 AM, January 14, 2020, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Sneezes and wheezes are going around this time of year.

Respiratory syntactical virus can be the cause.

Of course, it isn’t easy to diagnose without medical experience.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury stops by to offer more.

If you think your child needs to be seen by a doctor, at WellSpan, you can schedule an appointment online at any one of the offices here.

