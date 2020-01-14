× Fairview Township man charged in neighbor’s overdose death in September 2018

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Fairview Township man in connection with the overdose death of his neighbor in September 2018.

Mark Troup, 48, is accused of providing heroin to Dustin Baublitz, who overdosed and was found dead at his Meadowbrook Road home on September 29, 2018.

Police seized Baublitz’s phone as evidence. which showed Baublitz had been in contact with an individual to pick up drugs for him and then deliver it to him.

The phone number was linked to Troup, which resulted in the issuance of a search warrant, and a further search led to the man’s address.

Police went to Troup’s home on October 3, 2018 and seized his phone.

During a conversation with police, Troup allegedly said that he picked up two baggies of heroin in Harrisburg a week prior, met with Baublitz and they both did heroin on September 28, 2018.

Troup faces the following charges: drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of computer and other computer crimes, and criminal use of communication facility, court documents show.