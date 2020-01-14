FOX43 Finds Out: How to spot a fake utility worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa -- Pennsylvania Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille gives some advice on how to avoid scammers posing as utility workers.

Here are some of the top tips:

- If you have someone doing door-to-door marketing, they have should have a picture ID and the name of their company.

- If someone is calling you on the phone saying your bill could be lowered, it may not be a scam. Legitimate suppliers may also call you, but before you sign up for anything just make sure you do your own research.

If you think you've been scammed or want to file a complaint with the PUC, you can do so here.

