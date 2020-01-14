× Jaimie Foster is no longer principal of Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus

HARRISBURG — Jaimie Foster is no longer principal of Harrisburg High School’s John Harris Campus, confirms Dr. John George, the former acting superintendent of Harrisburg School District.

PennLive was first to report the news.

Foster was named principal of the high school in late June; it took effect on July 1.

She had previously been the school district’s chief academic officer but that position, along with several others, were eliminated shortly after the school district entered into receivership. Foster then voluntarily consented to transferring to lead the high school, the school district said.

FOX43 reached out to the school district for comment, in which the spokesperson said, “The Harrisburg School District cannot comment on personnel matters.”