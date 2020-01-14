Joey’s Chicken Shack stops by the FOX43 Kitchen for National Bagel Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– National Bagel Day is Wednesday!

We are celebrating a day early in the FOX43 Kitchen.

Chef Joey Devor from Joey’s Chicken Shack in Camp Hill stopped by the set and shared some bagel sandwich recipes for the occasion.

For these sandwiches, Devor is using Thomas Bagels.

The recipes can be found below:

Buffalo Chicken Bagel

-Two of our Classic Tenders (hand cut breast meat breaded and fried)

-House made Buffalo Sauce

-House made Ranch dressing

-Green Leaf Lettuce

-Sliced Tomato

-Julianne Onion

-All served on a Toasted Thomas’ Plain Bagel

Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Bagel

-Two Grilled Tenders (hand cut breast meat seasoned and grilled)

-House made Buffalo Sauce

-Sour Cream

-House made Pico de Gallo

-Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese

-Shredded Leaf Lettuce

-Served on a Toasted Thomas’ Everything Bagel

For more information on Joey’s Chicken Shack, you can visit their website here.