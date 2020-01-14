Lancaster Police announce passing of Police Horse Charlie

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Police announced Tuesday the passing of Police Horse Charlie.

Charlie has served the city of Lancaster for the past 10 years with Officer Greg Berry most recently by his side. Lancaster Police also just celebrated Charlie’s retirement in December, making his passing even more heartfelt.

Charlie’s death is due to arthritis that worsened, causing inconsiderable pain and discomfort. While receiving regular treatments and consulting with the veterinarian, the decision was made to end Charlie’s suffering.

On Tuesday morning, Charlie was given a hero’s escort to the Penn Vet New Bolton Center and his remains were cremated.

Any condolences can be sent to the Lancaster Police Mounted Unit at 39 West Chestnut Street Lancaster, PA 17603. Donations in Charlie’s memory can be made to the Lancaster City Police Foundation at P.O. Box 10171 Lancaster, PA 17605-0171 or online at https://lancasterpolicefoundation.org/donate/.

Lancaster Police have asked to keep all mounted officers in our thoughts, as the officers and horses create a special bond while working together.