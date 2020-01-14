× Lebanon County DA Dave Arnold will be the next state senator for PA’s 48th district

Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold will be the next state senator for the 48th district of Pennsylvania.

Michael Schroeder, a Democrat, conceded to Senator-elect Arnold less than an hour and a half after polls across all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties closed.

“Special Elections are always unpredictable, but because of the excellent campaign run by Senator-Elect Arnold, Senate Republicans will now enjoy a 29 to 21 seat majority over the Democrats,” said Lawrence Tabas Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. “We congratulate him on his victory today.”

Senator-elect Arnold, 48, has served four terms as the district attorney for Lebanon County.

He replaces former Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned in September following his arrest on child pornography charges.