Man sentenced up to 6 months in prison for DUI in Warwick Township parking lot

Posted 10:45 AM, January 14, 2020, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa – A Lititz man was convicted for driving while intoxicated in the Warwick Township shopping center parking lot and will serve up to 6 months in prison.

Charles T. Anton, 40, argued for the charges to be dropped because the offense happened in a parking lot.

However, during the incident, Anton drove into a woman’s vehicle before approaching her and offering concert tickets.

In the past, the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that the Shoppes at Kissel Village parking lot is a traffic way which governs DUI offenses.

Prior appellate rulings indicate a parking lot accessible to the public, even with parking restrictions are considered traffic ways.

Now, Anton will face charges.

