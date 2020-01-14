× Northumberland County woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,600 worth of EBT cards

HARRISBURG — A Northumberland County woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing $8,600 worth of electronic benefits cards, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced.

Jennifer Curcie, 40, of Coal Township, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of theft by deception and a third-degree felony count of false statements. She was sentenced to seven years of probation and ordered to repay the money she took, Shapiro said.

“This individual forged the identities of eight other people to activate the cards and share them with family members,” Shapiro said in a press release. “This $8,600 was supposed to help families-in-need to buy healthy food. Instead, she used her position of public service to weaken the program and deny much-needed benefits to others.”

Until her termination in August 2018, Curcie worked as a caseworker at the Northumberland County Assistance Office for three years.

Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy prosecuted the case.