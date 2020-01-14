How to help the victims, firefighters of the Australian bushfires

One person injured in Harrisburg shooting; police investigating

Posted 3:55 PM, January 14, 2020

HARRISBURG — One person was injured in a shooting in Harrisburg Tuesday, according to police.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Market Street around 2:20 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim and that person was taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

