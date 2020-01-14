× Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retires from the NFL

CHARLOTTE — Luke Kuechly is retiring from the National Football League.

The 28-year-old linebacker made the announcement Tuesday, almost three weeks after wrapping up his eighth season with the Carolina Panthers.

Kuechly was drafted out of Boston College in 2012 and made an impact right away with Carolina, earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award that season. The next season, he was crowned Defensive Player of the Year.

Kuechly, a seven-time Pro Bowler and AP All-Pro selection, wraps up his career with 1,092 tackles and 18 interceptions.