× Philadelphia Eagles debut in Amazon series “All or Nothing”

The Philadelphia Eagles will be make their debut next month in the new season of Amazon’s “Hard Knocks”-style “All or Nothing” series.

A short teaser trailer was released on January 13, showing Carson Wentz’s routine pregame hype speech to his teammates. The first episode premieres February 7, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

According to NBC Sports, Eagles president Don Smolenski explains why shows like “All or Nothing” exist.

“These shows provide content to the fans,” he said. “All fans, not just fans of a particular team. It gives some insight into what it’s like to go through a season. It’s appealing to a broader audience of fans.”

The Eagles 2019 season was fairly interesting. Therefore, the premiere of their debut is perfect timing for fans to witness what exactly goes behind the scenes in a football season.

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1216789663152791553