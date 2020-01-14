Playoff push hits the CPIHL: Trio of teams look to make a move on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

York-- Monday night saw three teams hit the York Ice Arena looking to improve their chances at making the CPIHL playoffs. In the Viola Division, the top 5 teams automatically quality for the double-elimination tournament, while sixth and seventh place play a one-game playoff to determine the final spot.

In the first game of the night, Hempfield, who is in 5th place, squared off against Susquehannock. The Black Knights jumped out early on their way to a commanding 6-3 victory. Elias Lountzis scored five goals in the victory.

The nightcap featured rivals Dallastown and Central York. The Wildcats entered the night in a tie for seventh, while Central York sat in ninth place. This one featured tremendous net play by both goaltenders, but in the end Central York was able to pull of the victory 2-1.

Check out the highlights in the link above to see the highlights.