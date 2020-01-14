Plenty of clouds and a few showers Tuesday, but staying mild through midweek

A FEW SHOWERS, REMAINING MILD: Generally mild air remains through the middle of the week, but plenty of clouds and small shower chances are ahead for Tuesday. The morning is mostly cloudy, and still a mild start for this time of year. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures slowly creep up through the morning, but they won’t be as high as Monday because of shower chances. The chance for some isolated showers arrives around midday, and it lasts through the afternoon. Afternoon highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Skies dry through the evening, and some clearing takes place through the night. Lows dip back into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday brings a return to full sunshine for the morning, but clouds start to increase later during the afternoon as the next system approaches. The day is dry, but some light shower activity is expected overnight. Temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

COOLING DOWN: Conditions are dry again for Thursday, but some chillier air works back into the region. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to middle 40s for the afternoon, which is still a bit above average for this time of year. It’s breezy with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Friday brings a return to seasonally cold air! There sunshine and clouds mixed, with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. It will be a shock to the system after the mild stretch!

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking much more like January, bringing cold and even the chance for some winter weather now that the cold is back! We’re eyeing Saturday for winter weather chances. At the moment, this system looks like it starts as snow and a wintry mix before transitioning to rain for some or all later during the day. There’s plenty of discrepancy on precipitation timing, and also how long the colder air stays in place, but we’ll monitor this system throughout the week and bring updates once we are able. Colder and breezy conditions settle in for Sunday, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Wind chills are in the upper teens and 20s! Even colder air spirals in for Monday! Expect partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures only reach the middle 20s to near 30 degrees, with wind chills in the teens.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels