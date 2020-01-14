× Polls open in special election race for PA Senate across Lebanon, Dauphin & York counties

The polls are open in the race to fill the 48th District seat for Pennsylvania Senate after the seat was vacated by former Sen. Mike Folmer following his arrest.

The special election race is pitting republican David Arnold against Democrat Michael Schroeder.

Arnold has served four terms as Lebanon County’s District Attorney and he says in addition to serving crime victims, school property tax and education funding are just some of the things at the top of his list. Learn more about David Arnold.

Schroeder is an environmental activist who supports ending public subsidies to the oil and gas industry and banning fracking statewide. He also advocates for tax breaks for environmentally-friendly projects that move away from fossil fuels and towards a clean energy future. Learn more about Michael Schroeder.

Voters can find their polling places here.

The 48th district consists of all of Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York.

The district consists of the following in Dauphin County: townships of Conewago, Londonderry, Lower Swatara and Swatara and the boroughs of Highspire, Middletown, Paxtang, Royalton and Steelton.

The district consists of the following in York County: Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury and the boroughs of Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf and York Haven.

York County has changed voting locations for residents in East Manchester Township and Lewisberry Borough ahead of Tuesday’s special election. Read more on that here.

Folmer resigned in September after being charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children – possession of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility, according to court documents. Read here about former Sen. Mike Folmer’s resignation.