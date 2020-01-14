× Swatara Township Police seek ID of robbery suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a robbery that occurred last month in Swatara Township.

The robbery took place in the 300 block of Mohn Street on December 12, police say.

The victim told police that he was approached by two black males who assaulted him and then stole items from him.

Anyone with information should contact Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900 or Det. Gartland via email: rgartland@swatarapolice.org.