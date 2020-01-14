Temperatures bump up for Wednesday, then much colder for the end of the week with winter weather possible Saturday!

BRIGHT AND SUNNY WEDNESDAY: After two days of dreary conditions, sunshine will be returning as we push into the middle of the week. Westerly winds will usher in drier and nicer weather for at least one day. Temperatures tomorrow will likely get a nice bump back up into the mid 50s before a big cool-down arrives by the end of the week. The flow aloft in the mid and upper levels is zonal which means we have calm conditions upstairs, but that will be changing quickly. A strong cold front crosses through late Wednesday night and a digging trough behind the front will allow a cold pool of air to spill in for the end of the week. Gusty winds pick up on Thursday with temperatures not moving much through the day, likely sitting in the low 40s with winds making it feel significantly colder. The real cold arrives on Friday and heading into next weekend which still looks to bring the potential of a significant winter weather event!

SNOW POTENTIAL AHEAD: As the cold arrives for the end of the week, so does our next chance at some winter weather. A strong area of high pressure will position itself to our northeast, in such a way that will usher in a rush of cold air that will likely lock us in in the low 30s for highs on Friday. A potent storm system will swing in out of the west and settle into the fresh pool of cold air. Given how cold it will be at the surface and the upper levels, we’re looking at an all snow event initially. Several hours of snow are likely starting early Saturday morning, but there is a good chance that we will see a transition to some sort of sleet/freezing rain mix as temperatures slowly climb through the day. The possibility of significant snowfall accumulation is definitely on the table, but it is still too early to talk snowfall totals. All winter weather looks to end late Saturday night with frigid cold air settling in for the end of the weekend.

BLUSTERY SUNDAY: We’ve had a good run at warmer than average temperatures so far this winter, but all of that is going to change come the end of this weekend and next week. In the wake of the system that arrives Saturday, blustery winds will whip in wind chills values in the upper teens to low 20s. If you think that sounds cold, just wait until next week. Single-digit overnight lows and daytime highs in the 20s will come rushing in. Get ready to bundle up and put on all the layers!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann