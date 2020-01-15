× 3 people charged after Lancaster police raid Manor Street home

LANCASTER — Three people were charged with drug offenses after the Lancaster Police Selective Enforcement Unit raided a home on the 700 block of Manor Street last Friday.

William Kritzer, 49, and Robert Kritzer, 55, both of whom reside in the home, are charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and LSD, along with charges of criminal conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Lancaster Police.

Shelly Rineer, 49, of the 1900 block of Barton Drive, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

According to police, members of the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on the home Friday at about 2 p.m., assisted by members of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team and patrol officers. The warrant was served as part of an investigation into the sale and distribution of illicit narcotics, police say.

As police established a perimeter around the home, William Kritser allegedly attempted to flee by exiting a second-floor window onto a rooftop, police allege. He was apprehended and taken back inside the home, police say.

After the scene was secured, investigators discovered quantities of meth, crack, marijuana, suboxone, and LSD, along with money related to the sale of those substances, police say.

Robert Kritzer was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, police say.

William Kritzer had an outstanding warrant from State Police charging him with possession with intent to deliver, according to police. He was arraigned on that charge in addition to the new charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Rineer will be issued a summons on the misdemeanor counts, police say.