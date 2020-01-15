Adams County debates 1,000-acre solar farm

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — As the stubble of harvested corn blankets the winter farm fields, an energy company is working to replace future corn stalks with solar panels.

NextEra Energy Resources estimated the project would require 1,000 acres of land , 530 of which are located in Mount Joy. Eighteen separate landowners have already agreed to lease 26 parcels of land.

"Instead of farming corn, we're farming sun, sunlight," said Clayton Wood, a landowner who said he chose to lease his farmland in order to preserve it for the next generation.

The project would raise up to $10 million in tax revenue and $16 million in landowner payouts over 35 years, according to NextEra.

Some who live in the area aren’t convinced the solar farm is a good plan . Tom and Carol Newhart, the owners of Old Spring Farm in Mount Joy, said the project would hurt Adams County’s biggest industry, tourism. They’re concerned the bed-and-breakfast they run would also suffer.

“If you’re laying panels all over the place people are not going to want to come to this area to stare at solar panels,” Tom Newhart said.

Solar farms would take the place of some traditional farms. Carol Newhart believes any development on the land goes against the township’s motto: “A community with rural character and a rich history.”

“If agriculture goes away out of this township, it’s going to be a downward spiral for the area,” she said.

Hundreds of residents packed a public hearing on the issue Jan. 15 at the Littlestown Fire Department. The quasi-judicial hearing was intended to decide whether to re-zone land along the Baltimore Pike for the project. Thirteen of the 26 parcels are located in the corridor, which is currently zoned “Agricultural Conservation” and requires a conditional use permit by the township to install solar energy systems.

The Mount Joy Board of Supervisors did not reach any decision at the hearing. Several additional landowners wished to be named in the proceedings as objectors to the project. Nathan Wolf, the lawyer representing the objectors, requested postponing the hearing to better organize and prepare the additional objectors.

NextEra declined to comment pending the next hearing, set for Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Littlestown Fire Department.