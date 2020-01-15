× Cameron Gallon buzzer beater gives Bearcats thrilling victory over Dallastown

YORK – The standings at the top of YAIAA Division I are crowded and York High’s boys are very much in the mix for a division title. Cameron Gallon’s jumper as time expired on Wednesday to beat Dallastown 50-49 keeps the Bearcats within one game of first place. The Wildcats led at halftime in a tight contest that went back and forth down the stretch. Gallon brought the ball up the court after a pair of free throws put the Bearcats behind by one. He navigated his way around the perimeter to find some open space on the left side before he pulled up and buried the winning shot.

"Just get the ball and go," said Gallon. "Try to get by them with a layup and I already knew in my head what I was going take it my own. So, I just did that."

"It's a huge win for us," smiled Clovis Gallon, the Bearcats head coach and Cameron's Dad. "Dallastown always gives us one of the toughest games. Division I is always a war, always a gauntlet. So, we want to make sure we continue to win games and stay on pace to be able to compete for a division."