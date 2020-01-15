× Christian Pulisic inspires Chipotle for new item on digital menu

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – Chipotle has announced a new item on their digital menu inspired by U.S. Men’s Soccer star Christian Pulisic.

The restaurant announced it will be adding a new burrito, named after the Hershey native. The “Christian Pulisic” burrito will be made with chicken, white rice, pinto beans, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

To try the burrito yourself, it is exclusively available on the Chipotle app and website — but only for a limited time!

According to Pulisic, he frequently visits Chipotle because it reminds him of home, while the fresh ingredients provide him with quick energy and nutrition.

