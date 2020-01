YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Memphis, the Beagle/Hound mix!

Memphis is a 7-month-old beagle/hound mix that was surrendered with his siblings!

He joins us today from Charlie’s Crusaders.

Memphis is said to be great with other dogs and children, but it’s unclear about cats.

He loves to play, and to go for walks.

Memphis is crate trained, almost completely house broke, neutered, and up to date on his vaccines.

To apply to adopt Memphis, please fill out an adoption application here.