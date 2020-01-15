× Greg Hodnett among eight inductees announced for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Ia. – The inductees for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame have been announced for 2020.

Eight inductees will be announced on Saturday, May 30, during the 31st annual ceremony in Knoxville, Iowa.

The eight inductees include Greg Hodnett (driver), Tim Shaffer (driver), Jeff Swindell (driver), Walter Dyer (owner), Paul Leffler (owner), Don Lamberti (promoter), L. Spencer Riggs (promoter) and Bill Cummings (Pre-1945).

Hodnett died at a race at BAPS Motor Speedway in September 2018.

According to executive director Bob Baker, “This year’s inductee group is another testament to the hard work put in by our 72-member National Induction Committee! We are really looking forward to our 31st induction banquet on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa on Saturday, May 30.”

For more information visit, you can visit the Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s website here.