Lancaster DA, SPCA want to find out who dropped off two emaciated horses at Lancaster County stable

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the Pennsylvania SPCA in its attempt to identify the person or persons who dropped off two severely emaciated horses at New Holland Stables over the weekend.

The horses, whom caretakers have dubbed Thelma and Louise, were left at the stables on the 100 block of W. Fulton Street on Sunday or early Monday, according to authorities. They were discovered Monday morning by staff members, who contacted the SPCA.

Louise was badly emaciated with her hips and ribs protruding, according to the DA’s office, which was also contacted after the horses were discovered.

The horses are undergoing treatment at the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square and are recovering, according to the Lancaster County DA’s office.

Authorities are seeking information on who owned the horses and dropped them off at the stable. Anyone who might have seen the horses prior to Monday is asked to contact either the Pennsylvania SPCA at (866) 601-7222 or cruelty@pspca.org, or call the district attorney’s office at (717) 299-8100 and ask for Det. Resh.