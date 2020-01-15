× Legendary Eagles receiver Harold Carmichael is voted into the NFL Hall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA — Harold Carmichael, the Philadelphia Eagles all-time career receiving leader credited with revolutionizing his position in the 1970’s and early 80’s, has been elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

The news was first announced on the NFL Network show “Good Morning Football.”

During his 12-year career with the Eagles, Carmichael set team records for receptions (589), receiving yards (5,879), and receiving touchdowns (79), was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and was voted Second Team All-Pro three times. He tied a team record by playing 162 consecutive games for the Eagles, and played a total of 180 games during his Philadelphia career. That career game total is the most ever by a wide receiver in franchise history.

The imposing 6-foot, 8-inch wideout is part of an expanded 20-person Hall of Fame class that coincides with the NFL’s 100th season celebration. “Congratulations to Harold Carmichael on being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said on the team’s website. “Our entire organization is so proud to see Harold earn this well-deserved honor. Harold revolutionized the wide receiver position and became one of the most productive players of his era and in the history of our franchise. He was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1987 and his records will always rank among the all-time greats, but Harold’s true contributions to our game extend far beyond his on-field accomplishments. “Harold has served as a role model, mentor, and friend to so many during his four-plus decades in Philadelphia as a player, executive, and ambassador. He is a one-of-a-kind person who loves this organization, who loves this city and its fans, and who treats everyone with dignity and respect. We are excited to celebrate this honor with Harold and his family.” A seventh-round draft pick out of Southern University in 1971, Carmichael is a member of the NFL’s 1970’s All-Decade Team and was the 1980 NFL Man of the Year. Among Carmichael’s other Hall of Fame credentials: He led all NFL receivers from 1973-83 with 549 receptions, 8,414 receiving yards, and 77 receiving touchdowns. During that span, he was the only player in the NFL to log more than 500 receiving yards in every season.

From 1972-80, Carmichael set a then-NFL record by recording at least one catch in 127 straight games

By the end of his Eagles career in 1983, Carmichael was tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff for the fifth-most receptions (589) in NFL history. The four players ahead of him on the list at the time – Charley Taylor, Don Maynard, Raymond Berry, and Charlie Joiner – are also all Pro Football Hall of Famers.

By the end of his Eagles career in 1983, Carmichael ranked seventh in NFL history with 8,978 receiving yards. Five of the six players ahead of him on the list at the time – Don Maynard, Lance Alworth, Charlie Joiner, Raymond Berry, and Charley Taylor – are also Pro Football Hall of Famers.

By the end of his Eagles career in 1983, Carmichael was tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns in NFL history. Five of the six players ahead of him on the list – Don Hutson, Don Maynard, Lance Alworth, Paul Warfield, and Tommy McDonald – are also Pro Football Hall of Famers.

