Lipari Foods recalls sandwiches over possible listeria contamination

A number of sandwiches were recalled after possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lipari Foods issued a recall for several of its Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in multiple sates including Pennsylvania.

Here is the list of the products affected in the recall:

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich 252153 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003039 Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich 252204 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003213 Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 251694 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042 Premo Meat Lover’s Sub 970844 7 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510093832 Premo Pub Burger 207970 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003015 Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub 996428 7 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510094037 Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 915537 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042 Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich 207455 5 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510088494

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

No illnesses are connected to this recall.

Consumers can return the sandwiches for a full refund.

Source: FDA