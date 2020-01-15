Lipari Foods recalls sandwiches over possible listeria contamination
A number of sandwiches were recalled after possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Lipari Foods issued a recall for several of its Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in multiple sates including Pennsylvania.
Here is the list of the products affected in the recall:
|Brand
|Product
|Lipari #
|Size
|Best By Date
|Lot #
|UPC
|Fresh Grab
|Breakfast Muffin Sandwich
|252153
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003039
|Fresh Grab
|Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
|252204
|5 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003213
|Fresh Grab
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|251694
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510001042
|Premo
|Meat Lover’s Sub
|970844
|7 oz.
|1/21/2020
|03202001
|612510093832
|Premo
|Pub Burger
|207970
|5 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510003015
|Premo
|Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub
|996428
|7 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510094037
|Premo
|Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
|915537
|6 oz.
|1/23/2020
|03202001
|612510001042
|Premo
|Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich
|207455
|5 oz.
|1/21/2020
|03202001
|612510088494
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.
No illnesses are connected to this recall.
Consumers can return the sandwiches for a full refund.
Source: FDA