Lipari Foods recalls sandwiches over possible listeria contamination

Posted 1:55 PM, January 15, 2020, by

Source: FDA

A number of sandwiches were recalled after possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Lipari Foods issued a recall for several of its Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches sold in multiple sates including Pennsylvania.

Here is the list of the products affected in the recall:

Brand Product Lipari # Size Best By Date Lot # UPC
Fresh Grab Breakfast Muffin Sandwich 252153 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003039
Fresh Grab Chicken & Swiss Sandwich 252204 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003213
Fresh Grab Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 251694 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042
Premo Meat Lover’s Sub 970844 7 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510093832
Premo Pub Burger 207970 5 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510003015
Premo Turkey & Cheese on Pretzel Sub 996428 7 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510094037
Premo Turkey & Swiss Sandwich 915537 6 oz. 1/23/2020 03202001 612510001042
Premo Turkey & Garlic Mayo Sandwich 207455 5 oz. 1/21/2020 03202001 612510088494

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on January 3, 2020.

No illnesses are connected to this recall.

Consumers can return the sandwiches for a  full refund.

Source: FDA

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.