× LSU says Odell Beckham Jr. did give players actual cash after national title game

Louisiana State University acknowledged Wednesday that several football players received cash from a star NFL player after the Tigers’ victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson two days ago.

Former LSU wide receiver and current Cleveland Browns player Odell Beckham Jr. was seen on video counting then slapping cash into the hands of junior wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin. Jefferson declared Wednesday for the NFL Draft.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, a senior who won the Heisman Trophy, said in a “Pardon My Take” podcast from Barstool Sports that he received money from Beckham.

This incident could be a violation of NCAA rules since players are not allowed to accept cash, according to NCAA bylaws.

LSU’s athletics department acknowledged the money was real.

“Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes,” officials from the department said in a statement.

“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

The NCAA had no comment to CNN.

CNN’s request for comment from Beckham, through his agent, was not immediately answered.