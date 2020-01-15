× Man accused of raping child in Millersville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Coatesville man is accused of raping a pre-teen from Millersville in 2018.

Lee Chetty Jr. has been charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a minor, corruption of a minor and a misdemeanor.

Millersville Police opened an investigation last year when a woman discovered text messages between her child and Chetty, an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

Police interviewed the child and determined multiple acts of abuse in the home on Elizabeth Street.