Northern York County Regional Police adds 3 municipalities to coverage area: Chief says seamless transition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It’s been less than a month since the Northern York County Regional Police Department took on 3 additional municipalities, after Southwestern Regional Police closed its doors for financial reasons. Even though it has its hands full with covering 11 municipalities every single day, they said the transition has been seamless.

For most officers, their day is spent inside a police vehicle. Since taking over Heidleburg, North Codorus, and Manheim Townships, that hasn't changed. There’s just more of them.

"We've been doing a good job getting out and meeting the residents,” Chief David Lash said. "Ya know, this was a highly emotionally charged situation.

With the expansion, which went into effect on December 31st, the Department has hired 4 additional officers. They've been preparing since August. The biggest change has been re-working the patrol districts to make sure all areas are covered.

"Our response times, whether you live 2 miles from our station or 15 miles from our station, are relatively the same,” Chief Lash said. "Because we deploy our officers at the beginning of the shift. So they are in that area patrolling. They are not coming to and from the station throughout their shift."

And they said residents notice. Including Thomas Tawney, owner of Menges Mills Market in Heidleburg Township.

"Absolutely we are,” Tawney said. “We've seen them in the area more than we've seen the other police force in a long while. It's really refreshing to see we have a police force that's going to worry about our community."

Not only are all of the new residents saving money, but so are the current ones, as costs are being spread across the municipalities.

"This is another step towards going to a county-wide police agency,” Chief Lash said. "Will take years and years and years, maybe decades, to get to that point. But consolidation of law enforcement in Pennsylvania is a good thing."

Spring Grove Borough was the only municipality from Southwestern Regional Police that didn't go with Northern York County Regional Police. They chose York Area Regional for their police services instead.