Olivia’s prepares a Grilled Italian Sausage & Squash Panini

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Grilled Italian Sausage & Squash Panini served along with crispy potato chips tossed in Oregano, Romano Cheese, & Balsamic Glaze with Italian Lentil Soup.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:

Italian Lentil & Sausage Soup

2 cups Onions – chopped
1 cup Carrots – chopped
1 cup Celery – chopped
2 LB Italian Sausage
1 tsp crushed pepper flake
1 tbsp Oregano
1/2 cup Romano Cheese
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 gallon Chicken Stock
5 Bay Leaves
2 cups Lentils – yellow & green – rinsed
1 Ham Steak – chopped
3 cups Kale – chopped
1/2 cup Fire Roasted Red Pepper – diced
1/2 cup Sun Dried Tomatoes – diced
2 tbsp Fresh Chopped Garlic
1/2 cup fresh Parsley – chopped
1 cup Asiago – shaved
3 tbsp E.V.O.O.
3 tbsp Garlic Butter
2 cups Crushed Tomatoes
1/2 cup Basil – chopped
2 cups Yukon Potatoes chopped
1 cup White wine

Heat E.V.O.O. & Garlic Butter in a soup kettle.  Add the mirepoix (carrots, onions, celery). Garlic & sausage & sauté on high for approx 3-4 mins.  Deglaze with wine.  Add rest of ingredients (except the Asiago & Parsley).  Garnish w the Asiago and Parsley.  Enjoy!

