Olivia’s prepares a Grilled Italian Sausage & Squash Panini

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Grilled Italian Sausage & Squash Panini served along with crispy potato chips tossed in Oregano, Romano Cheese, & Balsamic Glaze with Italian Lentil Soup.

For more information, you can visit the Olivia’s website here.

Check it out in the clip and the recipes below:

Italian Lentil & Sausage Soup

2 cups Onions – chopped

1 cup Carrots – chopped

1 cup Celery – chopped

2 LB Italian Sausage

1 tsp crushed pepper flake

1 tbsp Oregano

1/2 cup Romano Cheese

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 gallon Chicken Stock

5 Bay Leaves

2 cups Lentils – yellow & green – rinsed

1 Ham Steak – chopped

3 cups Kale – chopped

1/2 cup Fire Roasted Red Pepper – diced

1/2 cup Sun Dried Tomatoes – diced

2 tbsp Fresh Chopped Garlic

1/2 cup fresh Parsley – chopped

1 cup Asiago – shaved

3 tbsp E.V.O.O.

3 tbsp Garlic Butter

2 cups Crushed Tomatoes

1/2 cup Basil – chopped

2 cups Yukon Potatoes chopped

1 cup White wine

Heat E.V.O.O. & Garlic Butter in a soup kettle. Add the mirepoix (carrots, onions, celery). Garlic & sausage & sauté on high for approx 3-4 mins. Deglaze with wine. Add rest of ingredients (except the Asiago & Parsley). Garnish w the Asiago and Parsley. Enjoy!