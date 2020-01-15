× Operator of Hollywood Casino fined $20,000 for holding unapproved poker tournaments

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fined the operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $20,000 for holding unapproved poker tournaments, the board announced Wednesday.

The fine was the result of a Board approval at its public meeting of a consent agreement between the PGCB’s Office of Enforcement Counsel and Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC, the operator of the Grantville-based casino and race track.

The PA Gaming Act mandates that table games staffing plans, tournament schedules, dealer training programs, and schematics of gaming guides, table layouts, signage and equipment must be submitted to the PGCB for approval. That was not done for four poker tournaments held last year at Hollywood Casino, the PGCB said.