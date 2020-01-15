Police seeking to identify man accused of committing lewd act in K-Mart parking lot in Lancaster County

Photo Gallery

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify an older man who was seen committing a lewd act in the parking lot of a K-Mart.

On January 12 around 2:00 p.m., an older white man was observed committing the act in the parking lot of the K-Mart in West Hempfield Township while sitting in a grey/silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

When confronted, the man sped off westbound on Route 462 toward Columbia Borough.

Police say that if anyone can recognized the man in the vehicle in the above photos, contact West Hempfield Township or the Columbia Borough Police Departments.

