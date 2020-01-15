× Pothole filling along Interstate 83 Thursday could slow traffic in York County, PennDOT says

YORK COUNTY — Travelers on Interstate 83 between Exits 18 and 21 in York County should expect delays on Thursday as workers fill potholes along that stretch of the roadway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

The work will be performed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., PennDOT says.

Motorists may encounter slowing or stopped traffic in both directions through the work zone, PennDOT says. The affected section of I-83 averages more than 69,000 vehicles traveled daily.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route, according to PennDOT.