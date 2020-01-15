Spartans cruise over St. Mary’s with help from local talent

Posted 11:40 PM, January 15, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42PM, January 15, 2020

YORK -- After suffering their first lost since December 29th, York College Women's basketball meant business against St. Mary's. They came out strong, rotating a lot off the bench. The Spartans took the lead off the bat and never looked back. Victorious, winning 80 to 53.

