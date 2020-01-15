YORK -- After suffering their first lost since December 29th, York College Women's basketball meant business against St. Mary's. They came out strong, rotating a lot off the bench. The Spartans took the lead off the bat and never looked back. Victorious, winning 80 to 53.
Spartans cruise over St. Mary’s with help from local talent
-
Rev. Patrick J. ‘Paddy’ Rooney will serve as Grand Marshal of 2020 York St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions receiver Charles Rogers dies at 38
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Previews of the District 3 Class 3A Semifinals and Class 2A Championship
-
With NBA bloodlines, the Sierra Canyon boys basketball team is in the national spotlight
-
Trojans march past Golden Knights, 74-52
-
-
Northeastern wins Bobcat Tip-Off Tourney Title
-
Linden Hall fends-off York Catholic, 59-50
-
Squirettes top Bulldogs for tourney gold
-
Police believe drug deal gone wrong led to shooting of 17-year-old Dover HS student in York
-
High School Hoops season tips-off
-
-
Former NBA Commissioner David Stern underwent surgery after sudden brain hemorrhage
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Middletown faces Wyomissing in the District 3 Class 3A title game; here’s a preview
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: District 3 Class 4A Quarterfinals Preview