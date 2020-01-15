× Steelers safety Donnie Shell joins Steel Curtain teammates in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — Donnie Shell is joining his Steel Curtain teammates in Canton.

The Pittsburgh Steelers safety, who won four Super Bowl rings has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

Shell becomes the 10th player from the the Steelers’ dynasty years in the 1970s to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is the 26th member of the Steelers’ organization to earn the honor.

He will join Steelers coach Bill Cowher, who was also voted into the Hall this year, at the induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II on Donnie Shell's selection to the @ProFootballHOF Centennial Class of 2020: pic.twitter.com/yO4B7XjU8G — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 15, 2020

Donnie Shell is HITTING the road to Canton. #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/KYSYnkOIYO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 15, 2020

Shell joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 1974, quickly making an impact as a special teams player. He eventually earned a starting job in the secondary and went on to become one of Pittsburgh’s most-reliable players, appearing in a total of 201 games. That’s second only to Hall of Fame center Mike Webster (220) in team history.

He finished his Steelers career with 51 career interceptions, best among strong safeties in team history.

Shell started for 11 seasons, earning Super Bowl rings in 1974, 1975, 1978, and 1979. He is a member of the Steelers’ All-Time Team and the College Football Hall of Fame.